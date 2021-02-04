Advertisement

Three sought in connection with Radford shooting

(L-R): Alejandro Limon, Hector Bido, Fabian Garcia, wanted in connection with a Radford shooting
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford Police are looking for three men in connection with a shooting in the early morning hours of January 24 in the 400 Block of Sanford Street.

Alejandro Garcia Limon, 25, of Radford, is wanted for Assault by Mob. Fabian Garcia, 30, of Radford, is wanted for Assault by Mob and Assault and Battery. Hector Javier Bido, 23, of Dublin, is wanted for Aggravated Malicious Wounding, two counts of Discharging a Firearm Within or at Occupied Dwelling, two counts of Brandishing a Firearm, Assault and Battery by Mob, and Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony.

One shooting victim was found; no information has been released about that person’s condition of the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these men is asked to contact the Radford Police Department at 540-731-3624.

