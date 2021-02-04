Advertisement

Town of Christiansburg installs functional restrooms at parks

The Christiansburg Parks and Recreation Department has installed restrooms at Depot and Circle...
The Christiansburg Parks and Recreation Department has installed restrooms at Depot and Circle Parks with the money. They will soon replace the porta johns that are at each park.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Parks and Recreation was able to get CARES Act funding to install a much-needed amenity to two of the town’s parks.

The department has installed restrooms at Depot and Circle Parks with the money. They will soon replace the porta johns that are at each park.

Functional restrooms are a way the town helps to limit the spread of coronavirus, so folks have running water to wash their hands.

“Being able to get water and have a restroom here was very important, especially with the amount of folks that we had using our park,” said Parks and Recreation Director Brad Epperley.

Staff members will clean the restrooms daily. They will be operational in the spring once the weather breaks.

Epperley said the funding also provided automated temperature checkers at the recreation center and the ability to livestream youth sports there.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When could you get a $1,400 check?
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
CVS Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines in some Virginia locations
Courtesy Liberty University
Liberty president responds to snowball fight controversy

Latest News

The City of Radford has launched its first magazine. It’s a guide to everything you need to...
City launches Radford Magazine
Remote dance lessons with the Halestone Dance Studio
Lexington’s Halestone Dance Studio receives Dominion grant
Heart Ball 2021
Heart Ball 2021
Botetourt County Libraries partners with Botetourt Family YMCA
New library drop-off, pickup available in Botetourt Family YMCA