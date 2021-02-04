Town of Christiansburg installs functional restrooms at parks

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Parks and Recreation was able to get CARES Act funding to install a much-needed amenity to two of the town’s parks.

The department has installed restrooms at Depot and Circle Parks with the money. They will soon replace the porta johns that are at each park.

Functional restrooms are a way the town helps to limit the spread of coronavirus, so folks have running water to wash their hands.

“Being able to get water and have a restroom here was very important, especially with the amount of folks that we had using our park,” said Parks and Recreation Director Brad Epperley.

Staff members will clean the restrooms daily. They will be operational in the spring once the weather breaks.

Epperley said the funding also provided automated temperature checkers at the recreation center and the ability to livestream youth sports there.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.