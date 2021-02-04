Advertisement

Valentines for Vets goes remote

A completed valentine card from a kit provided by the Alleghany Highlands Arts and Crafts Center,
A completed valentine card from a kit provided by the Alleghany Highlands Arts and Crafts Center,(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany Highlands Arts and Crafts Center is once again doing its annual Valentines for Vets program.

In the past, kids would come into the center or gather at school to create Valentines Day cards that would be sent to military veterans, but social distancing means this year, the projects have been put together in little kits kids can take home.

”We make kits with paper, and envelopes, and different materials like stickers, doilies, pretty valentines ribbon,” said Arts and Crafts Center Board President Cathy Drummer as she looked through one. “And also some red, white, and blue items as well, like stars and other things.”

The cards are returned to the Arts and Crafts center, which then mails them out. You can get a kit by contacting the center.

