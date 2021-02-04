Advertisement

Virginia AMBER Alert issued for abducted toddler

Jiraiya Sage Cherry, reportedly abducted from Newport News, VA
Jiraiya Sage Cherry, reportedly abducted from Newport News, VA(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia State Police Release) - Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Newport News Police Department, for a child abduction that took place February 4, 2021 at 9 a.m.

Police said the boy is believed to be in extreme danger and was last reported seen at an address on Preakness Drive in Newport News, Virginia.

Three-month-old Jiraiya Sage Cherry is Black with black hair and brown eyes. He is 1-foot-1 inch tall and ten pounds, last reported seen wearing a red and white stripe onesie with blue pants.

Police said the boy is believed to have been abducted by a Black woman who is about 24 years old and roughly 5′6″ with brown eyes and long black hair extensions. She was last reported seen wearing a black face mask and black jacket, and driving a silver four-door sedan with a Virginia license plate.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
A car crashed into a drainage ditch on Franklin Road.
Wanted man taken into custody after crashing car into drainage ditch during police pursuit
When could you get a $1,400 check?
Walmart expands COVID-19 vaccinations to Virginia stores
Surveillance photos of two people believed to have stolen a purse and charged thousands using...
Thousands charged on cards stolen from car in Franklin County

Latest News

Skiers board the chair lift at the Omni Homestead resort.
Omni Homestead resort sees an increase in winter sports visitors
Henry County Barricade / BTW21
Henry County Barricade / BTW21
Sheriff David Bell took command on Feb. 1.
Interim Sheriff takes over in Roanoke
Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) spoke to reporters Thursday.
Sen. Warner calls for bi-partisan COVID relief