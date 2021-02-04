WDBJ7+: CVS to begin administering vaccine next week. Here’s what you need to know

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week, we learned CVS will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines as early as next week at stores in Roanoke, Bedford, Blacksburg, Lynchburg and Martinsville.

And Thursday we learned the chain will get vaccines to more stores than originally planned, to include CVS stores in Rocky Mount and Danville.

So, where exactly might people be able to get a shot?

Glenn Bolyard, a pharmacist and District Leader with CVS based in Richmond, would not disclose the specific stores included in the primary roll-out. Bolyard said this is still a state-run operation, meaning Virginia’s Department of Health is determining where this batch of 26,000 Moderna doses is going.

And until CVS staffers get vaccines into their hands next Tuesday or Wednesday, we won’t know for sure which stores will administer the vaccine. When asked if he was confident people could begin signing up as early as February 9, as CVS purported Tuesday, Bolyard responded positively.

“I don’t see any reason why it won’t, you know as long as the vaccine comes in. We’re ready,” he said. “We know what stores they’re going to send it to. As long as it comes in, we’re gonna be ready to go on the 11th.”

That means Bolyard expects shots to start going into the arms of the pre-registered Phase 1b population starting February 11.

When asked if CVS has enough staff to handle the tall order, Bolyard said the company has “hired like crazy,” to include additions of 30,000 pharmacists and 60,000 technicians.

There will be no walk-in appointments.

Starting as early as February 9, those who are interested will be able to sign up online, through the CVS app or by calling the customer service staff at 800-746-7287.

Bolyard said people will need to bring their insurance cards if they have them. No one will pay out of pocket for a vaccine, regardless of insurance. The registration will also automatically set up another appointment for the patient’s second dose.

Once the initial shipment of 26,000 doses is administered, it’s unclear how many more CVS will have to administer.

