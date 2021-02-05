Bedford County Public Schools votes to permit fall, spring athletics competition
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Public Schools has now joined other systems in athletics.
Thursday night the school board voted to permit fall and spring sports to play.
The decision comes after growing pressure from students and parents.
However, the vote did not include competition for winter sports.
Student athletes will not permitted to do travel sports during their season.
