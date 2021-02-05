Advertisement

Breweries navigating year-long can shortage

Despite a shortage nationwide, Big Lick Brewing in Roanoke has been able to scrounge a steady...
Despite a shortage nationwide, Big Lick Brewing in Roanoke has been able to scrounge a steady supply.(WDBJ7 photo)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:34 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Step into the back of Big Lick Brewing Company, and you’d think everything in the world of beer cans was just fine. Cans are stacked 15 feet high, nearly half-way to the ceiling, and canning machinery hums with new business.

But this enormous pile is the result of scrounging by the Big Lick Team that’s been going on since, well “pretty much right after COVID started,” said Big Lick President Bryan Summerson.

Summerson says he’s faced delays, cost increases, and changes in suppliers.

“I found a new contact closer to home. I’m gonna keep that name to myself,” he said with a laugh.

But Summerson’s issues are just a drop in the bucket.

“I belong to a couple of brewers forums, and people are constantly asking do I know where I can get some cans?,” he said.

On February 2, the Brewers Association, which represents small craft breweries nationwide, published a letter claiming the “aluminum can supply is worsening,” and warning “these businesses will simply not survive that long without cans.”

But not all breweries are feeling the squeeze. Nelson County’s Devil’s Backbone says their supply chain is running smoothly. COO Hayes Humphreys wrote in a statement that “our aluminum supply is currently sufficient.”

Back in Roanoke, Bryan Summerson says he thinks most breweries will be dealing with the extra headaches caused by the can shortage for months to come.

“I think there’s definitely still a lot of uncertainty,” he said.

