Calfee Park Baseball announces new Appalachian League team name

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Calfee Park unveiled its new Appalachian League team name Friday: The Pulaski River Turtles.

The new identity is part of the Appalachian League’s restructuring. The league announced in September 2020 it would transition to an elite, wood-bat summer league for the top 300 college players in the U.S.

Calfee Park says the new name is a nod to the team’s New River Valley Heritage, and the inspiration behind the name was a renewed commitment to the park’s family-friendly culture.

“When considering the name, we weighed feedback from the local baseball community, Calfee Park’s history, and our location in the New River Valley,” says General Manager JW Martin. “After thoughtful consideration, we wanted a brand that represents what our ballpark is really all about. We have a welcoming, fun, family environment that puts smiles on faces. We think this brand captures that.”

2021 marks Pulaski’s 55th season fielding teams in the Appalachian League. The year’s schedule includes 27 home games, with opening night slated for Saturday, June 5. The month of June will see 12 home games, while July has 11 and August four. The regular season finale is scheduled for Saturday, August 7. In all, there are 54 scheduled games.

“Our focus is to continue to build on the solid foundation of success this organization has enjoyed since 2015,” says Martin. “Our fans and corporate partners are an integral part of that success, and we hope everyone will join us in making the first season of River Turtles baseball a memorable one.”

Though teams in the Appalachian League will no longer be affiliated with Major League Baseball organizations, they will still have a supporting role in league operations, and athletes will have exposure to MLB club scouts. Structurally, Calfee Park says the Appalachian League will serve as an entity of Major League Baseball and USA Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline for the 2021 season and beyond.

2021 season tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by calling 540-980-1070. A limited number of boxes are also available. Individual game tickets will go on sale later in the spring.

Below is a list of scheduled home games:

2021 Pulaski River Turtles Home Dates

June 5-6: Princeton

June 10-11: Princeton

June 12-13: Burlington

June 22-23: Danville

June 24-25: Kingsport

June 29-30: Greeneville

July 3: Princeton

July 8-9: Bristol

July 15-16: Elizabethton

July 17-18: Bluefield

July 20-21: Johnson City

July 28-29: Burlington

August 1-2: Danville

August 6-7: Bluefield

