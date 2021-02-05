Cox says learning loss demands aggressive action

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Del. Kirk Cox says the state needs to take aggressive action to make sure students in Virginia’s public schools get back on track after months of remote learning.

“A lost year cannot become a lost generation,” Cox said during a virtual news conference Thursday morning.

The Republican candidate for governor outlined a 10-point plan to address the problem.

“Every single school division needs to return to five days of classroom learning for those who want it as quickly as possible,” Cox told reporters. “We also need to recognize that going back to the classroom is simply not going to be enough.”

His proposals include additional state funding for tutoring and summer remediation programs. He is calling for a statewide screening process to identify deficiencies and increased compensation for teachers who work with students after hours or in summer programs.

“We have a plan to attack the learning loss and get every child in Virginia back on track,” Cox said, “regardless of their zip code or their background.”

Cox is a former high school teacher and coach. He is one of five Republicans seeking the GOP nomination for Governor.

