Delegate Hurst holds town hall during special session

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -On Thursday, Delegate Chris Hurst held a town hall to let folks know about where things stand in the General Assembly.

He met with the community on Zoom talking about seven bills and one resolution he is taking part in.

Hurst says bringing Amtrak to Christiansburg is one of the issues he is most excited about. He says it’s the only Amtrak line in Virginia that pays for itself.

“The demand and the volume for us using Amtrak out of Roanoke has been one of the reasons why the secretary of transportation is so intrigued and so determined to try and get this deal done because we’ve shown demand,” Hurst said.

Nothing is finalized, but Hurst says he is encouraged. He also talked about the need for affordable housing in Blacksburg and says he plans to form a taskforce with all stakeholders involved to find solutions.

