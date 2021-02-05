Advertisement

Eau Claire Alliance boys swim and dive heads to state with experience in hand

swimmer
swimmer(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - State swim meets naturally bring another level of pressure.

Lucky for the Eau Claire Memorial/North Alliance Boys Swim and Dive team, those leading the squad back to the big stage are as experienced as they get.

“We have all been going down to state since freshman year and we have gained more experience every year and so this year there isn’t as much pressure or nerves, we can all just go out there and swim, “said senior Ryan Biwer.

Biwer as well has his teammates Tristan Vieth and Harry Chumas are no strangers to the state championship. Although the team is coming off of a fifth-place finish at state last year, some of the swimmers were concerned they lost firepower with the graduated seniors. However, with their recent performance at sectionals, they have become a team to look out for.

“We kind of showed up to sectionals as a underdog and performed really well and people looked at us as the team that really surprised people and I think we’re doing to do the same thing at state,” said Chumas.

With the pandemic affecting many things for the swimmers this season, Vieth says his ‘go with the flow’ mentality has been crucial in getting to this point.

“It’s the same meet and the same people I’ve been swimming with for a long time so focusing on the positive and familiarity of it will help in the long run.”

For the first time since 1966 the meet will not be held at UW-Madison,

“Sure, it’s not the same pool but i think it will have the same energy and everything that state should have,” said Biwer.

This year the D1 meet will take place at Waukesha South High School beginning Saturday.

