First case of South African COVID-19 variant found in the Commonwealth

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia is now just the third state to identify a case of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus variant B.1.351. An adult resident in the eastern part of the state produced the positive sample.

The B.1.351 variant first surfaced in South Africa in late 2020 and is linked with increased person-to-person transmission. Health officials are looking into the case and the person’s travel history. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there is no current evidence that this variant of the coronavirus causes more serious disease.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been working with state public health, academic, and commercial laboratories to increase domestic strain surveillance capacity to sequence thousands of specimens every week. This effort has greatly expanded our ability to detect and characterize emerging viral variants in the United States. CDC notified Virginia of the case that was identified through these efforts at a commercial laboratory,” added the announcement from the VDH.

South Carolina and Maryland are the only two other states to report cases of this specific variant.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.