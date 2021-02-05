Hometown Eats: Country Barn in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re searching for homemade country cooking, look no further than the Country Barn in Rocky Mount. Located just a few miles from downtown, Country Barn is putting a new spin on home-style cooking.

The restaurant is actually located in an old house that belonged to co-owner Cindy Hale’s grandmother.

“She always cooked,” Hale said. “We always remember coming to grandmother’s house here, and she always had this big table in the back, and we always, especially on Sundays, would have a home cooked meal.”

Cindy and husband Dan are now sharing those home-cooked meals with customers. They have killer mac and cheese, meatloaf and homemade desserts. But two of the most popular items on the menu are fried chicken and fried catfish. Each is coated in a special blend Dan has created.

“I use about three different types of salts and then I’ll let it sit for about a week or two to get the seasoning in it,” Dan said about his fried chicken seasoning.

To no ones surprise, both fried staples are delicious.

“You want to talk about perfect seasoning, you don’t need a thing on this,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch. “No sauce, no nothing. And the fish is perfectly flaky, perfectly fried. I’m telling you what, they want they’re doing here.”

There is a reason the locals line up each day as the Hale’s unlock the door.

Country Barn is located at 6659 6 Mile Post Rd, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Their phone number is (540) 483-6000.

