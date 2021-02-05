Advertisement

Lynchburg secures space for future vaccination center

(KCWY)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Lynchburg has secured space for operating a regional COVID-19 vaccination center.

The city announced Friday it had entered into a lease agreement with Liberty University to rent the space at 3700 Candlers Mountain Road in Candlers Station. The space was chosen because of its location, accessibility, ample parking and affordability.

“Although we know the area does not have enough vaccine yet to open the mass vaccination center at this time, we want to be fully prepared when that time comes,” said Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka. “We have already operated several smaller sites with our regional partners, and we have complete confidence that when the vaccine supply does increase to levels that can sustain a mass vaccination site, we will be able to administer the vaccine efficiently.”

In the meantime, the Central Virginia Vaccination Task Force will continue to conduct smaller community-based vaccination “PODs” or clinics. The group, led by Dr. Wendy Wilcoxson with the Blue Ridge Emergency Medical Services Council, is working to develop plans and share information and resources.

. “The small clinics we are holding now are practice for larger ones in the future,” said Dr. Wilcoxson. “When the vaccine becomes more available, we are ready to get it to people quickly.”

“I am very appreciative of Liberty University’s support in our effort to secure this lease and for once again stepping up to be a great community partner,” said Wodicka. “We have been assured by the Virginia Department of Health that everyone who wants the vaccine will receive it. We continue to ask that everyone have patience and know the partners Centra, the Central Virginia Health District and the City are doing all we can to make that happen.”

