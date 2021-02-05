Lynchburg sports bar anticipates slow Super Bowl Sunday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local sports bar says they expect the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on restaurants to carry over to Sunday.

Lynchburg’s Main Street Sports Bar and Grill just opened its doors Monday.

Manager Gary Oakley says Super Bowl Sunday is typically a busy time of year for restaurants.

However, because of the pandemic, he doesn’t expect Sunday to carry much business.

He says even catering will likely see a slow day.

“There’s not a lot of parties, not a lot of expectations, really,” said Oakley. “Obviously with the COVID restrictions, it’s limited in social distancing and even as far as everyone getting to-go orders, you know, catering for Super Bowl parties, it doesn’t seem like a lot’s going on.”

They plan to stay open until the end of the game Sunday.

