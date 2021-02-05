Advertisement

Man arrested in pursuit, crash is identified, facing multiple charges

Police say he is also a suspect in multiple business break-ins
By Sarah Irby
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Police Department has identified the driver in Thursday’s crash on Franklin Road as 47-year-old Barry Wayne Mills, Jr. of Blue Ridge.

Mills crashed a car into a drainage ditch at the intersection of Franklin Road and Brandon Avenue after speeding from police when they attempted a traffic stop February 4. He was found hiding in a dumpster in the Ramada Inn parking lot after exiting the car and running from police.

Along with charges related to the pursuit and crash, Mills was arrested on multiple counts of breaking and entering, as well as larcenies and property damage. Police say he is the suspect in multiple business break-ins throughout Botetourt and Roanoke counties, as well as Roanoke City. Additional charges are pending.

Mills’ arrest was a joint effort between the Virginia State Police, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, Roanoke City Police Department and Roanoke County Police Department.

