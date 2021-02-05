McAuliffe releases STEM education plan

MCLEAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Governor Terry McAuliffe says a changing economy requires a major shift in the way Virginia educates its children.

On Thursday, the Democratic candidate for governor unveiled a plan that will place additional emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Healthcare, and prepare highly-skilled workers for increasingly technical jobs.

“What I know is that 80% of the high-paying jobs in the future, you are going to require some type of digital, technological literacy,” McAuliffe said in an interview. “So my proposal is that we make it part of our curriculum starting in kindergarten. It needs to be infused in every level of our education system.”

McAuliffe said his plan will also address racial, ethnic and gender disparities by funding supplemental STEM-H and computer science programs in underserved communities.

“We need to do a better job in school, early on, talking about the importance of these technological STEM-H programs and how important they’re going to be for the future,” McAuliffe said.

McAuliffe is one of five Democrats currently running for governor.

