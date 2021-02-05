Advertisement

Models bring back weekend winter storm

Wintry mix in the mountains and higher elevations this morning
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain and a wintry mix in the mountains this morning with passing front
  • Dry, seasonable start to the weekend
  • Models agreeing more on weekend snow potential

LATE-WEEK COLD FRONT

Another cold front rolls into the Mid-Atlantic with rain showers through early Friday morning. North of I-64, a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will be possible early. Any accumulations would be light. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued due to possible ice for the Alleghany Highlands and WV mountains.

Rain showers and a wintry mix come to an end this morning.
Rain showers and a wintry mix come to an end this morning.(WDBJ Weather)
Winter Weather Advisories continue for now.
Winter Weather Advisories continue for now.(WDBJ Weather)

WATCHING THE WEEKEND

Models are starting to come together on this weekend’s forecast. A winter system still looks possible for our area, although we are just seeing the models all finally coming onboard with the event. A low pressure system is expected to develop along a stalled front then move up the east coast spreading moisture into the area.

CONFIDENCE: Confidence is increasing on the storm making it into the region early Sunday. We’d like to have some more data before we can confidently sound the alarm. We should know more Friday.

TIMING: Currently, the timing of the system looks similar to last weekend’s event, entering late Saturday night and lasting into midday Sunday. That will be followed by sunny skies bey the afternoon.

AMOUNTS: In terms of specific amounts, the available moisture appears light, but several inches seems reasonable if everything comes together. Totals would likely be slightly lower than last weekend.

If it materializes, this could be enough to impact travel Sunday morning.

This is still a very fluid forecast, so do NOT make today the last time you check the forecast heading into the weekend. We will have update on WDBJ7.com and the WDBJ7 weather app constantly.

Check out the timing of our next storm system.
Check out the timing of our next storm system.
Both reliable models bring back the winter storm chances for Sunday.
Both reliable models bring back the winter storm chances for Sunday.(WDBJ7)

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Monday looks quiet with a few showers moving back in on Tuesday. It looks like the coldest of the arctic air will stay to our north for the time being. Highs early next week stay in the mid to upper 40s.

It looks like the arctic air won't make it this far south.
It looks like the arctic air won't make it this far south.(WDBJ Weather)

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.

