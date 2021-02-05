Advertisement

NFL writes to Biden offering all stadiums as vaccine sites

‘Our efforts will not stop there’
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The NFL is telling the federal government it will make the remaining of the league’s 30 stadiums available as COVID-19 vaccination sites, joining the seven facilities already administering the vaccine.

In a letter to President Joe Biden obtained by The Associated Press on Friday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said many of the stadiums should be able to get vaccination efforts moving quickly because of previous offers to use stadiums as virus testing centers and election sites.

The seven clubs already using their stadiums as vaccine sites are Arizona, Atlanta, Baltimore, Carolina, Houston, Miami and New England.

“We look forward to further discussion with your administration as well as your partners in state and local governments to advance this effort,” Goodell wrote to Biden in a letter dated Thursday.

Goodell said the offer on vaccination sites was made in conjunction with the NFL inviting 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to attend the Super Bowl for free Sunday. Kansas City is playing Tampa Bay in the Buccaneers’ home stadium.

“Our efforts will not stop there,” Goodell wrote to Biden in extending the offer on stadiums.

Biden took office last month with a goal of vaccinating 100 million people in the first 100 days of his administration.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a drainage ditch on Franklin Road.
Wanted man taken into custody after crashing car into drainage ditch during police pursuit
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the mountains tonight as a mix of light snow,...
Rain and mountain mix tonight; models bring back weekend storm
Widespread snowfall is expected starting late Saturday night and ending before lunchtime Sunday.
Winter Storm Watches issued ahead of weekend snow
Governor Northam indicates school may run into summer
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights

Latest News

Juan Thornhill turns Altavista into Chiefs country ahead of Super Bowl
Paul Grisham and his wife Carole Salazar look over his wallet that he lost during his 13-month...
Wallet lost in Antarctica in ’60s returned to California man
COVID variants
First case of South African COVID-19 variant found in the Commonwealth
Millions of dollars in Super Bowl bets expected in Virginia
If you are in Phase 1a or 1b, you can fill out a survey to get into the VDH system.
VDH makes website easier for accessing COVID-19 vaccine information