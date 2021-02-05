Advertisement

Owner charged with arson in connection with Danville fire that left dog dead

No other injuries were reported.
Firetruck
Firetruck(AP Images)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Marshal’s Office says Lottie Thomas has been arrested and charged with arson after a fire Wednesday at 114 Freeze Road that led to the death of a family dog.

Thomas is the owner and a resident of the property, and is currently being held at the Danville City Jail.

Crews found heavy fire from the house to the carport, leaving the structure with heavy fire, smoke, heat and water damage.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a drainage ditch on Franklin Road.
Wanted man taken into custody after crashing car into drainage ditch during police pursuit
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the mountains tonight as a mix of light snow,...
Rain and mountain mix tonight; models bring back weekend storm
Widespread snowfall is expected starting late Saturday night and ending before lunchtime Sunday.
Winter Storm Watches issued ahead of weekend snow
Governor Northam indicates school may run into summer
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights

Latest News

Stacy Clayborne, arrested for a fatal hit-and-run from November 2020
Woman charged for fatal Roanoke hit-and-run
Juan Thornhill turns Altavista into Chiefs country ahead of Super Bowl
COVID variants
First case of South African COVID-19 variant found in the Commonwealth
Millions of dollars in Super Bowl bets expected in Virginia