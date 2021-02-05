Owner charged with arson in connection with Danville fire that left dog dead

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Marshal’s Office says Lottie Thomas has been arrested and charged with arson after a fire Wednesday at 114 Freeze Road that led to the death of a family dog.

Thomas is the owner and a resident of the property, and is currently being held at the Danville City Jail.

Crews found heavy fire from the house to the carport, leaving the structure with heavy fire, smoke, heat and water damage.

No other injuries were reported.

