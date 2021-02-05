Patrick Henry Community College to hold virtual graduation for second year

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick Henry Community College announced Friday it will hold its commencement ceremony virtually for the second year in a row.

Leadership at the school said it made the decision out of an abundance of caution, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and social distancing measures remain in place. The school attributes current public health data showing that large gatherings likely won’t be feasible by early May.

The commencement ceremony will be held via Facebook Live on May 15, at 10 a.m., the same day and time that was scheduled for the original, in-person ceremony.

“This group of graduates may be our most resilient graduating class yet – sticking with their studies through one of the most unprecedented years we have ever experienced. Truly, these students have earned the right to be honored and recognized,” says PHCC’s President Dr. Angeline Godwin. “While we are saddened that we cannot be in-person for this event, we are looking forward to celebrating all the accomplishments of our 2021 grads.”

The college said 2021′s ceremony will look very similar to the one that took place in 2020. All students will have have their names, degrees, credentials and awards announced just as in a traditional ceremony, and each student’s picture will be on the screen as their name is read.

