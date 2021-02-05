Radford Arsenal provides community update

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -The Radford Arsenal held its quarterly community meeting Thursday night virtually to update folks in our region on procedures at the plant and incidents to report.

The first update was on what exactly happened Dec. 28. Leaders say an employee discovered fuel leaking from a tank for a backup generator, due to an overflow switch malfunction. The arsenal’s fire department arrived with a hazmat team, decontaminating soil and Stroubles Creek until January 7.

“We currently do not assess that this incident is an immediate danger to humans or draining water systems in the area,” said LTC Anthony Kazor, the arsenal’s commander.

Kazor said about 2,300 gallons of fuel were spilled, but now tanks will be filled manually.

“We recognize the potential risk to Stroubles Creek and our quick limited contamination to the waterway and our continued work with DEQ will ensure all regulatory requirements are met,” Kazor said.

The Energetic Waste Incinerator is still in the works. Once completed, it would nearly eliminate the use of burning ground. This is something the community has been asking for.

“As a result of the commander’s challenge, the waste being produced at Radford is being reduced and this has led to a potential downsizing of the requirement for the size of the project,” said Risk Management Team Supervisor Len Diloia, Jr.

Although the project was delayed a year, leaders say it’ll be much smaller now. The commander’s challenge set that goal to 50-percent less waste from 2017. By the end of 2020, the arsenal was at 49.1 percent.

“I’m very pleased with our efforts thus far,” said Environmental Manager Jody Hawks. “We’re not going to stop we’re going to continue.”

The new Energetic Waste Incinerator is set to start construction next year and be complete by 2024.

The arsenal’s next meeting is set for May 13 at 5:30 on the plant’s Facebook page, but you can always ask questions in the meantime.

Points of contact:

Charlie Saks

Public Affairs Officer

Radford AAP

540-731-5785

Charles.e.saks3.civ@mail.mil

Justine Barati

Director of Pblic & Congressional Affairs

Joint Munitions Command

309-782-7649

Justine.a.barati.civ@mail.mil

Claire Powell

Communications Manager

BAE Systems, Inc.

540-639-7709

Claire.H.Powell@baesystems.com

