Advertisement

Reward offered after car with COVID-19 vaccine vials stolen in Fla.

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANT CITY, Fla. (CNN) - Police released video of a person of interest in the theft of a car containing doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The theft happened Wednesday from a festival ground near Tampa where the vaccine was going to be administered.

The car belongs to a driver for a contractor that has been providing the vaccine.

That driver left the car running and door unlocked while asking for directions, and that’s when someone stole it.

The vehicle is described as a four door, gray 2018 Hyundai Accent with a Florida tag.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The Plant City Police Department is requesting community assistance regarding the subject in the video. This is a person...

Posted by Plant City Police Department on Thursday, February 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

A car crashed into a drainage ditch on Franklin Road.
Wanted man taken into custody after crashing car into drainage ditch during police pursuit
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the mountains tonight as a mix of light snow,...
Rain and mountain mix tonight; models bring back weekend storm
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Governor Northam indicates school may run into summer
Surveillance photos of two people believed to have stolen a purse and charged thousands using...
Thousands charged on cards stolen from car in Franklin County

Latest News

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian passes The Framing Gallery, closed due to...
US employers add just 49,000 jobs as unemployment falls to 6.3%
Hometown Eats-Country Cooking
Hometown Eats-Country Cooking
Plant City, Fla., Police are seeking information on a car stolen with COVID-19 vaccine doses...
Surveillance video shows vaccine car theft person of interest (no sound)
Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote that allows the Senate budget...
Senate approves budget resolution as Harris casts tie-breaker vote