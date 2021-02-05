VDH reports more than 5,000 new COVID cases Friday; Governor speaks at 11

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 521,467 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, February 5, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 5,069 from the 516,398 reported Thursday, a larger increase than the 3,059 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

Governor Northam will have a COVID update for the commonwealth Friday morning at 11, instead of the usual 2 p.m. time. You can watch it on WDBJ7, here on wdbj7.com and on WDBJ7 Facebook.

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 920,641 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 895,005. Friday’s numbers have yet to be released.

5,371,049 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with an 10.8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 11% reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there are 6,732 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Thursday’s 6,650.

2,363 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Thursday’s count of 2,444.

As of Wednesday, February 3, the near Southwest region - which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah and Salem VA facilities - is reporting 328 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Seventy-nine of those patients are in the ICU and 51 are on ventilators. Another 27 patients are under investigation awaiting results.

41,288 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.