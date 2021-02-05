Advertisement

Virginia group makes push for cat trap, neuter and return bill passing

Senate Bill 1390 has passed the senate. It moves to the house next.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One group is making a push to humanely reduce the outdoor cat population.

Virginia Senate Bill 1390 would authorize any public or private animal shelter to do a trap, neuter and return program.

The Virginia Federation of Humane Societies says those programs are the humane way to reduce the outdoor cat population.

They say trap and euthanize - which is still practiced - is not effective.

The bill has cleared the senate and would next need the house’s approval.

“We know that citizens all across the commonwealth feed these cats, they care for these cats, they want good to happen for these cats and they don’t want them to go to shelters and be killed,” said Debra Griggs, immediate past president.

A petition has been started online to rally support for the bill. Some Virginia localities have already started trap, neuter and return programs.

