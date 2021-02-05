Advertisement

Virginia House joins Senate in voting to end death penalty

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The state of Virginia has moved another step closer to ending capital punishment.

The state House has joined the Senate in voting to abolish the death penalty.

House debates death penalty, as repeal legislation advances in General Assembly

Gov. Ralph Northam supports this legislation. His signature would make Virginia the 23rd state to stop executing prisoners.

It’s a dramatic shift for Virginia, which has executed nearly 1,400 people since its days as a colony. The Death Penalty Information Center says that’s more than any other state.

In modern times, Virginia trails only Texas in the number of executions since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

Copyright AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a drainage ditch on Franklin Road.
Wanted man taken into custody after crashing car into drainage ditch during police pursuit
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the mountains tonight as a mix of light snow,...
Rain and mountain mix tonight; models bring back weekend storm
Governor Northam indicates school may run into summer
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Surveillance photos of two people believed to have stolen a purse and charged thousands using...
Thousands charged on cards stolen from car in Franklin County

Latest News

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe says a changing economy demands a major shift in the...
Gubernatorial candidate McAuliffe releases STEM education plan
Hurst says bringing Amtrak to Christiansburg is one of the issues he is most excited about. He...
Delegate Hurst holds town hall during special session
Northam calls special session to extend legislature’s work
Sheriff David Bell took command on Feb. 1.
Interim Sheriff takes over in Roanoke