Virginia State Police trooper suspended following arrest on rape charges

Derrick Thompson mugshot
Derrick Thompson mugshot(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia State Police officer has been suspended without pay following his arrest earlier this week on felony charges.

Derrick Thompson was arrested February 4 after being indicted by a Charlotte County Grand Jury. Thompson has been charged with one felony count of rape, one felony count of sodomy and one felony count of object sexual penetration.

According to Virginia State Police, the agency’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office initiated an investigation after an incident was reported to state police in September 2020.

Officials would not disclose details of that investigation. They report Thompson was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Virginia State Police hired Thompson in October 2007. In 2011 he was assigned to the Area 23 Office, which includes Charlotte and Halifax Counties.

Thompson will remain suspended without pay pending the outcome of the judicial process.

