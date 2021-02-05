Advertisement

Virginia to receive more than $13 million in major opioid settlement

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:29 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia is set to receive more than $13 million from a major opioid settlement.

Attorneys General from 47 states secured a $573 million settlement with McKinsey and Company, one of the world’s largest consulting firms.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said the company’s work with Purdue Pharma contributed to the opioid epidemic.

“McKinsey and Company provided Purdue Pharma and other opioid manufacturers with marketing plans and materials to push millions of pills and prescriptions into our community,” Herring said. “And they have to be held accountable for the catastrophic results.”

The General Assembly is now considering legislation that would direct the settlement money toward opioid abuse prevention, treatment and recovery.

