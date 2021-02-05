Advertisement

Woman charged for fatal Roanoke hit-and-run

Stacy Clayborne, arrested for a fatal hit-and-run from November 2020
Stacy Clayborne, arrested for a fatal hit-and-run from November 2020(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a Roanoke woman and charged her with felony hit-and-run for the death of a man in November.

Stacy Clayborne, 30, is accused in the death of Donald Obenchain. She was tracked after anonymous tips to police.

Obenchain, 62 was killed by a driver while walking across Williamson Road NE November 3; the driver left the scene before police got there.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a drainage ditch on Franklin Road.
Wanted man taken into custody after crashing car into drainage ditch during police pursuit
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the mountains tonight as a mix of light snow,...
Rain and mountain mix tonight; models bring back weekend storm
Widespread snowfall is expected starting late Saturday night and ending before lunchtime Sunday.
Winter Storm Watches issued ahead of weekend snow
Governor Northam indicates school may run into summer
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights

Latest News

Firetruck
Owner charged with arson in connection with Danville fire that left dog dead
Juan Thornhill turns Altavista into Chiefs country ahead of Super Bowl
COVID variants
First case of South African COVID-19 variant found in the Commonwealth
Millions of dollars in Super Bowl bets expected in Virginia