Woman charged for fatal Roanoke hit-and-run
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a Roanoke woman and charged her with felony hit-and-run for the death of a man in November.
Stacy Clayborne, 30, is accused in the death of Donald Obenchain. She was tracked after anonymous tips to police.
Obenchain, 62 was killed by a driver while walking across Williamson Road NE November 3; the driver left the scene before police got there.
