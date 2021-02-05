Wythe County man convicted of child pornography charges

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Austinville man has been found guilty of 30 counts of possessing child pornography.

Anthony Edmonds, 48, was tried in Wythe County Circuit Court, who was indicted in April 2017 for possessing the images of minors, some under the age of 10.

The investigation began in January 2016, according to Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones, when a cyber tip was received by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force. That investigation led the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office to the home of Edmonds.

Two computers were taken from the Edmonds home, and were analyzed by Bedford County ICAC, revealing hundreds of images of child sexual exploitation, according to Jones. Edmonds then confessed.

Edmonds was a pastor at a church attended by children. He and his wife were also the caregivers to at least three children living in their home.

Edmonds faces a maximum of 295 years in the Virginia Department of Corrections. He will be sentenced May 27, 2021 in Wythe County Circuit Court. He was allowed to remain free on bond until that time.

“Our office has a strong relationship with the Bedford County ICAC Division and we appreciate all of their hard work in this case. The result would not have been possible without Bedford County ICAC, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Terri Bowles,” said Jones. “We will always speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. The children in these images were exploited and abused in an unspeakable and heinous fashion and my office will bring those to justice who commit such acts. For those who have committed these acts, or do so in the future, we will always be watching. I can promise you that.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.