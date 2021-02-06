3 injured in ‘gun battle’ in Martinsville, officer involved

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people are injured following a shooting involving a police officer at a Martinsville restaurant.

Police say it was a shootout between two groups at El Norteno Mexican Restaurant.

Officers say it happened just before 11:00 Friday night.

According to Police Chief Eddie Cassidy, a Martinsville officer fired his weapon during the incident.

“We had an officer respond in which people were engaged in a gun battle at the time he engaged,” Cassidy said.

The condition of the three victims is currently unknown.

State Police is now handling the investigation.

