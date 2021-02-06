Advertisement

Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 3:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash late Thursday that injured two young children near the team’s training complex adjacent to Arrowhead Stadium.

The team confirmed in a statement Friday that Britt Reid was involved in the accident but declined additional comment.

Local television station KSHB reported that Reid told an officer on the scene that he had “two or three drinks,” according to a search warrant filed just before midnight.

Reid then complained of stomach pain and also was taken to an area hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread snowfall is expected starting late Saturday night and ending before lunchtime Sunday.
Winter Storm Watches issued ahead of weekend snow
Derrick Thompson mugshot
Virginia State Police trooper suspended following arrest on rape charges
Coronavirus
Governor addresses vaccines, education; more than 5,000 new VA COVID cases reported
Anthony Edmonds, convicted on child pornography charges in Wythe County
Wythe County man convicted of child pornography charges
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks

Latest News

In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington....
Justices: California can’t enforce indoor church service ban
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
EXPLAINER: How Trump’s second impeachment trial will work
An infectious disease epidemiologist from Virginia Tech is giving us new insight on the...
Virginia Tech infectious disease epidemiologist weighs in on coronavirus vaccine
You can now dispose of old prescription drugs at your convenience in this new drug take back...
City of Radford launches drug take back program with NRVCS