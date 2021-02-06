City of Radford launches drug take back program with NRVCS

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -You can now dispose of old prescription drugs at your convenience in the New River City.

The police department recently installed a drug take back program box in the lobby. It was purchased by New River Valley Community Services (NRVCS) as a safe, and environmentally friendly way to dispose medications.

“It helps keep drugs off of our streets and it keeps them out of the wrong hands,” said Lt. Adam Frost.

Typically April and October are months to collect the drugs, but this offers more flexibility.

“Having a permanent drop box at a location like a PD gives folks a chance to drop those off at their leisure when they have unused or expired medications,” said Mike Wade, the Coordinator of Community Wellness and Outreach at NRVCS.

Wade said overdose and addiction to prescription painkillers is a huge problem. The CDC reports from May 2019 to May 2020 more than 81,000 died by overdosing, the highest number of deaths recorded to date.

“We would never want these expired or unused medications to end up in the wrong hands of children or someone suffering from addiction or abuse so having this location that they can come and dispose of those properly is huge for our community,” said Chief Jeff Dodson.

NRVCS was also able to install a drug terminator outside of the police department that incinerates the drugs on site as often as the police need to do so.

Frost said he collects the drugs from the bin, records the weight for NRVCS for their stats and then takes them to the incinerator.

There is a filtration system on a burn barrel where the medications are placed that heats up to about 1,500 degrees and incinerates the drugs.

Frost said if you have drugs to dispose of to call your local police department and they can help you do so safely if you don’t live in Radford.

