COVID in VA: New hospitalizations up, percentage of positive tests down

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 526,176 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, February 6, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 4,709 from the 521,467 reported Friday, a smaller increase than the 5,069 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 963,953 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from Thursday’s 920,641. Data for Saturday has not yet been released.

5,410,417 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Saturday, with an 10.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 10.8% reported Friday.

As of Saturday, there are 6,773 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Friday’s 6,732.

2,376 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Friday’s count of 2,363.

As of Wednesday, February 3, the near Southwest region - which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah and Salem VA facilities - is reporting 328 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Seventy-nine of those patients are in the ICU and 51 are on ventilators. Another 27 patients are under investigation awaiting results.

41,489 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

