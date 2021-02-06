Advertisement

Easy Super Bowl sliders recipe!

Chef Dominic’s King’s Deli slider recipe is perfect for the family
Courtesy: WDBJ7
Courtesy: WDBJ7(WDBJ7)
By Jean Jadhon
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

King’s Deli Sliders

Yields 12 sliders

INGREDIENTS FOR CARAMELIZED ONIONS

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. salted butter

1 tbsp. brown sugar

1 large onion, halved and thinly sliced

FOR BUTTER TOPPING

4 tbsp. melted butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

FOR SLIDERS

12  pack mini King’s Hawaiian rolls

1/4 c. Duke’s mayonnaise

1/4 c. honey mustard (not dressing)

2 lb.  deli sliced pastrami or any sliced Deli meat

1 lb.  sliced Swiss cheese or Monterrey jack for a spicy change

DIRECTIONS

• Make caramelized onions: In a large skillet over medium, heat oil & butter. Add onions  Reduce heat to medium-low and add sugar, cook, stirring occasionally until onions are caramelized and jammy, about 20 minutes. Allow to cool slightly. 

• Preheat oven to 350°. Make butter topping: In a medium bowl, combine butter, garlic, and Worcestershire.

• Make sliders: Split slider buns in half horizontally and place bottom halves on baking sheet. Spread mayo in an even layer on bottom layer of slider buns, then top with half the deli meat. Top with Swiss, then remaining deli meat. Spread top layer of deli meat with honey mustard and onions and close sandwiches. Brush poppyseed dressing on tops of buns until all buns are coated. • Bake until cheese is melty and buns are golden, about 12 mins

