Man flown to hospital after Valero gas station shooting near initial Martinsville scene Friday night

The Martinsville Police Department responded to an alarm that went off at the business early Saturday.
(KTUU)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A young man was found shot early Saturday morning at the Valero gas station (1105 Brookdale Street) not far from the El Norteno restaurant where two men died and another two victims were injured in a shooting late Friday night.

The Martinsville Police Department say they responded to an alarm that went off at the business at 1:46 a.m and arrived two minutes later.

There is no word on the extent of the young man’s injuries.

No arrests were made, and a suspect is yet to be named.

The scene is now clear, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety as a result of the case.

Authorities are unable to say for certain if the two incidents are connected.

