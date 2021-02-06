Man taken to hospital after being found shot early Sat. morning along Burrell Street NW

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke Police, a man was found shot in the 1600 block of Burrell Street NW in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers found the man with what appeared to be a non-critical gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS for treatment.

No arrests were made.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “Roanoke PD” to properly send). Roanoke Police say both methods can remain anonymous.

