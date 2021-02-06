Mild today with snow moving in tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mild temperatures expected today

Snow moves in tonight and tapers off Sunday morning

Travel impacts expected

WATCHING THE WEEKEND

Details continue to come together on this weekend’s forecast. A low pressure system is expected to develop along a nearby front, then move up the coast spreading moisture into the area. The proximity to the low pressure system will ultimately determine how much snow we see. Nearly everyone should see accumulating snow this time with amounts tapering off to the East.

WINTER STORM ALERTS: A Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Advisory go into effect at 7PM and continue until 12PM on Sunday. Travel impacts are expected tonight through Sunday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning go into effect tonight. (WDBJ Weather)

TIMING: The timing of the system looks similar to last weekend’s event, entering late Saturday evening from the south and exiting before midday Sunday. That will be followed by sunny breaks in the afternoon.

A Winter storm impacts our region tonight. (WDBJ Weather)

AMOUNTS: In terms of specific amounts, generally a 2″ to 5″ of plowable snow seems reasonable if everything comes together. There is an opportunity for this system to over-perform. If so, we could see slightly higher amounts over 6″ in spots along the higher elevations (Ex: Blue Ridge Parkway). We will continue to monitor the situation closely and consider any updates as new data comes out.

Snow forecast for tonight into Sunday morning. These numbers could change. (WDBJ Weather)

HOMETOWN AMOUNT THROUGH NOON SUNDAY ROANOKE VALLEY 2″ to 5″ LYNCHBURG & CENTRAL VA 2″ to 5″ DANVILLE & SOUTHSIDE 1″ to 3″ (May see sleet mixing at times) NEW RIVER VALLEY 2″ to 5″ HIGHLANDS & GREENBRIER 2″ to 5″ BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY 4″ to 6″

IMPACTS: Pavement temperatures will likely be near freezing at the onset, so expect snow-covered roads during the heart of the storm early Sunday morning. Once the snowfall rates come down as the storm exits, roads would quickly improve. Some sunshine is even expected Sunday afternoon.

There could still be changes to the forecast even into the weekend, so do NOT make today the last time you check the forecast heading into Sunday’s event. We will have updates on WDBJ7.com and the WDBJ7 weather app constantly.

A look at the snow on ground for many areas for Sunday morning. (WDBJ7)

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Monday looks quiet with a few showers moving back in on Tuesday. It looks like the coldest of the arctic air will stay to our north for the time being. Highs early next week stay in the mid to upper 40s.

The cold air advertised for early in the week will likely hold off until Valentine’s weekend. Plan for bitter cold temperatures, along with an active jet stream which also will be monitored closely for any storms.

