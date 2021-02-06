Multiple reports of scammers impersonating Lynchburg Police, requesting money

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Numerous reports were relayed to the Lynchburg Police Department Saturday about scammers calling people and acting like they were a member of the force with a spoofed number associated with the Department of Emergency Services.

These callers are said to potentially be aggressive in trying to get money for missed court dates, etc. Lynchburg Police say they will never reach out by phone and request or demand money for missed court dates or anything else.

Should you receive a scam request like this, you may contact the LPD at 434-455-6041 or the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-382-2457 and www.FTC.gov.

