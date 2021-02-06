Advertisement

Multiple reports of scammers impersonating Lynchburg Police, requesting money

Contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6041.
police lights
Police lights (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Numerous reports were relayed to the Lynchburg Police Department Saturday about scammers calling people and acting like they were a member of the force with a spoofed number associated with the Department of Emergency Services.

These callers are said to potentially be aggressive in trying to get money for missed court dates, etc. Lynchburg Police say they will never reach out by phone and request or demand money for missed court dates or anything else.

Should you receive a scam request like this, you may contact the LPD at 434-455-6041 or the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-382-2457 and www.FTC.gov.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread snowfall is expected starting late Saturday night and ending before lunchtime Sunday.
Winter Storm Watches issued ahead of weekend snow
Derrick Thompson mugshot
Virginia State Police trooper suspended following arrest on rape charges
A Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning go into effect tonight.
Impactful snow storm moves in overnight
Anthony Edmonds, convicted on child pornography charges in Wythe County
Wythe County man convicted of child pornography charges
3 injured in shooting at Martinsville restaurant.
Two dead, two injured in Martinsville officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Scene At El Norteno Restaurant Saturday Morning Show
Scene At El Norteno Restaurant Saturday Morning Show
Man flown to hospital after Valero gas station shooting near initial Martinsville scene Friday night
No. 16 Virginia Tech holds on in OT over Miami, 80-76
Radford Program For Drugs
Radford Program For Drugs