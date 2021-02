CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WDBJ) - The Hokies men’s basketball team was put to the test Saturday against the Hurricanes down in “The Sunshine State,” narrowly slipping by with the 80-76 victory after going into overtime.

Justyn Mutts led Virginia Tech with 22 points.

The Hokies move to 14-4 on the year.

