Senior Alert issued for missing Prince William County man

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Prince William County Police Department as part of the search for a missing man.

Michael Christopher Moore is Black and 64 years old, 5′ 7″ and 179 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair, according to police. He was last reported seen at noon February 5, 2021 at 3802 Russell Road in Woodbridge, Virginia, according to police. He may have been wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a Northface hoodie, and he was seen walking from that area.

Police say Moore suffers from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Prince William County Police dispatch at 703-792-6500.

Updates will also be posted on //Twitter.com/VSPalerts

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT. YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT https://t.co/Uz6uW7XWtV pic.twitter.com/FkDbDFzS9i — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) February 6, 2021

