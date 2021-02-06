Advertisement

Virginia House and Senate vote to legalize marijuana

Members of the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates vote to legalize the adult use of marijuana.
Members of the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates vote to legalize the adult use of marijuana.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The shift in Virginia’s political landscape was evident Friday, as members of the House of Delegates and the State Senate voted to legalize adult use of marijuana.

The votes in both chambers fell along party lines.

Supporters of legalization said the state already has a $1.8 billion illicit marijuana industry.

“Here is our opportunity to make it safe, to regulate it, to get tax revenue from it to help our schools,” said Del. Don Scott (D-Portsmouth).

The legislation, they said, will discourage use among young people and protect public health.

“Doctors and scientists and people who are concerned with public health are going to have the final say over the sanitary conditions of dispensaries, over THC content, over advertising regulations,” said Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg (D-Henrico Co.), “so we’re ensuring that public health comes first and commerce comes second.”

A regulated marijuana industry will also bring the state millions in additional revenue, but opponents questioned whether it’s worth it.

“At what cost to our future are we getting $300 million,” asked Sen. Mark Peake (R-Lynchburg). “What’s it going to do to our youth? What’s it going to do to our safety, people driving on the roads? What’s it going to do to our workforce? What’s it going to do to our health?

Late Friday afternoon, the State Senate followed the House of Delegates’ lead and approved the legislation.

The bills are complicated and include differences lawmakers must resolve, before the legislation goes to Governor Northam.

