Found safe: VSP issues Senior Alert for Falls Church man reported missing

The man suffers from a cognitive impairment.
Courtesy VSP
Courtesy VSP(VSP)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Singh was found safe, according to Virginia State Police.

EARLIER: A Senior Alert was issued Friday by the Virginia State Police on behalf of the Falls Church Police Department for Harpal Singh, 78.

Last seen at 1:30 p.m. on Friday on North Washington St., Singh stands at 5-feet-8 inches and weighs 170 pounds with brown eyes and grey/white hair.

According to the investigating agency, the man suffers from a cognitive impairment, which puts his disappearance as a credible threat to his health and safety.

He is believed to be wearing a green plaid shirt, black Adidas pants, black dress shoes, a blue surgical mask and a tan canvas hooded jacket.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 703-241-5053 to reach the Falls Church Police Department.

