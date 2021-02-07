Advertisement

Blacksburg businesses gear up for Super Bowl

Sharkey's in Blacksburg has to go orders ready to be picked up.
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The snow on the ground and the current pandemic isn’t stopping people from finding ways to watch this year’s Super Bowl.

Whether folks are getting food delivered or sitting at a bar, Blacksburg restaurants say they are ready.

David Copeland, the General Manager of Hokie House, a restaurant and bar in downtown Blacksurg, said they brought on extra staff Sunday to be able to get all of their to go orders delivered. Some people are eating and watching the game inside, but Copeland said to go orders are high because of the pandemic.

“We have a delivery promotion for 50 wings for $50 from our website, so people can stay home and stay safe, get a bunch of wings,” Copeland explained.

And Hokie House is also offering a zero dollar delivery fee through it’s website, so people can still have a good time watching the Super Bowl from home during the pandemic.

Copeland says the overnight snow coating the Blacksburg grounds shouldn’t affect deliveries too much.

“It does some, luckily it didn’t snow that much as it was planning, and the town of Blacksburg is incredible about snow removal and stuff like that, we checked the roads this morning and all the roads are fine,” he said.

Sharkeys, a wings restaurant just a block away from Hokie House, agrees.

“Kudos to Blacksburg, the roads look great, so I don’t think that’s going to slow us down one bit,” Cameron Longmire, Manager and Bartender of Sharkey’s, said.

He said they have also been preparing for many to-go orders and deliveries, with already over 2,000 wings pre-ordered.

“We kind of pre-cook a few wings, but mainly what we do, we have a whole bunch of extra staff, and we have people purely dedicated to packing up the wings . . . We’re definitely having more orders than typical, more large orders,” Longmire said.

Whether people are enjoying the Super Bowl at a bar or from home this year, the energy in Blacksburg remains high.

“Sports are really a blessing, it’s nice to have something you can watch and get together and enjoy, and bring people together in a time of separateness,” Longmire said.

