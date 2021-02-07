Advertisement

COVID in Virginia: Percent of positive new cases continues to drop

(NBC News)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 529,125 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, February 7, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,949 from the 526,176 reported Saturday, a smaller increase than the 4,709 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 1,022,150 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Saturday, up from Friday’s 963,953. New numbers have not been released for Sunday,

5,437,773 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Sunday, with a 10.4 % positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 10.5% reported Saturday.

As of Sunday, there are 6,778 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Saturday’s 6,773.

2,376 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Friday’s count of 2,363. Sunday’s numbers have not been released.

41,489 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

