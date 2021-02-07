Advertisement

Despite COVID-19 orders, hundreds of North Carolina fans party on Franklin Street, celebrate win over Duke

Video shared by Morgan Pirozzi and The Daily Tar Heel shows that most of the students were seen celebrating without masks and no social distancing.
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 1:29 PM EST
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina-Duke, is one, if not, the fiercest rivalry in sports, especially on the basketball court.

So when the North Carolina Tar Heels beat Duke, 91-87, Saturday night, celebrated in mobs.

Despite COVID-19 orders and the modified “Stay at Home” guidance that was issued in the state, hundreds of Tar Heel students packed Franklin Steet in Chapel Hill to party.

School officials even warned students about celebrating in masses.

UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz says the university will “investigate and work with local authorities to pursue consequences.”

“I know many Tar Heels enjoy rushing Franklin Street to celebrate a big win, but we are in the middle of a global pandemic, and COVID doesn’t take a break for the Duke game,’ Guskiewicz said on social media. “We will investigate this incident and work with local authorities to pursue consequences.”

According to The Daily Tar Heel, in-person classes at North Carolina-Chapel Hill are supposed to start on Monday.

