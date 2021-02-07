Fellow senator criticizes Rand Paul for not wearing a mask during Senate session

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVE) - An Ohio senator has called out Kentucky’s junior senator for refusing to wear a mask while on the Senate floor.

In a tweet, Sen. Sherrod Brown (R-Ohio) wrote:

“In a packed Senate chamber with stenographers and colleagues just feet away from him, @RandPaul refuses to put on a mask - and puts the health of everyone around him at risk.

This isn’t political. WEAR. A. MASK.

In a packed Senate chamber with stenographers and colleagues just feet away from him, @RandPaul refuses to put on a mask - and puts the health of everyone around him at risk.



This isn’t political. WEAR. A. MASK. pic.twitter.com/WJG0xj21Sc — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) February 5, 2021

Brown asked that Paul, a fellow Republican, wear a mask to show respect to the staff of the Senate chamber and his colleagues.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.