Advertisement

Ready-to-eat dips, salads recalled just before Super Bowl

Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food...
Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food Evolution may not be safe to eat.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just before millions of Americans are planning to snack in front of their TV’s for the big game Sunday, the USDA is issuing a major recall.

Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food Evolution may not be safe to eat.

The USDA’s Food and Safety Inspection Service reported Friday that three specific product lines were not properly inspected.

The taco dip in 18- and 31-ounce sizes is being recalled and should be thrown away or returned to the store.

In addition, the 8-ounce package of German-style potato salad with bacon is also on the list for the recall.

The USDA says this also applies to the 7-ounce tri-colored Italian style rotini pasta salad with salami.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses or adverse reactions because of these products.

Consumers with questions can call 818-837-7600.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread snowfall is expected starting late Saturday night and ending before lunchtime Sunday.
Winter Storm Watches issued ahead of weekend snow
Derrick Thompson mugshot
Virginia State Police trooper suspended following arrest on rape charges
A Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning go into effect tonight.
Impactful snow storm moves in overnight
Anthony Edmonds, convicted on child pornography charges in Wythe County
Wythe County man convicted of child pornography charges
3 injured in shooting at Martinsville restaurant.
Two dead, two injured in Martinsville officer-involved shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1978, file photo, Leon Spinks celebrates as his entourage holds him...
Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. dies at 67
Courtesy WVIR
UVA doctor on effectiveness of wearing two masks
Martinsville Restaurant And Valero Scenes
Martinsville Restaurant and Valero Scenes
VDOT Prepares For Weekend Storm
VDOT Preps For Weekend Storm