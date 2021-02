SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Salem dog has won an online popularity vote for the 2021 Puppy Bowl.

Marshall, a seven-month-old Boston Terrier puppy, was announced the winner Sunday.

Marshall was chosen to play in the Puppy Bowl, shown on Discovery and Animal Planet Sunday. He even made the starting lineup.

Congratulations to our hometown pup!

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.