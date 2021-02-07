Snow exits this morning and winds increase later today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Snow tapers off mid to late morning

Travel impacts expected through the morning

WINTER STORM ALERTS: Winter Storm Warnings and a Winter Advisories will continue until 12PM on Sunday.

IMPACTS: Roads vary across the region this morning, but expect snow-covered roads through the morning hours. Once the snowfall rates come down as the storm exits, roads would quickly improve. Some sunshine is even expected Sunday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning go into effect tonight. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

Our Winter Storm continues to move through this morning and will likely taper off in some locations by mid to late morning. Clouds look to decrease becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Winds look to increase as the system exits. Winds could gust 25-35 mph, but they look to decrease this evening.

Winds increase later today. (WDBJ Weather)

Decreasing clouds and windy conditions expected this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Monday looks quiet with a few showers moving back in late Monday into Tuesday morning. Sunny skies are expected on Monday with highs in the 30s and 40s. Another system brings an early rain/snow mix for Tuesday morning, but temperatures look to climb into the 40s and 50s on Tuesday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, AND FRIDAY

Active conditions are expected late Wednesday into the end of the week. A slow moving system could interact with a stationary front that could bring multiple rounds of rain and depending on the temperatures a mix of rain and snow during overnight hours.

